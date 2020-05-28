In Sports 5.28.2020

Major league baseball players are disappointed with a proposal to reduce their pay this year because of the government imposed shut down.

Some players will lose more than 77% of their salaries. A new plan shared Tuesday would allow players to keep 90% of their salaries up to $563 thousand dollars. That’s the major league minimum. Then the percentage decreases in a sliding scale. 50% from one million through five million. Higher paid players would get only 20% of all income above $20 million dollars.

Major league baseball is promoting an 82-game schedule for 2020.