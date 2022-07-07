Family in San Miguel 07.07.2022

That house fire Monday in San Miguel displaced 15 family members of the Abel Gonzales Vazquez family. It started with fireworks outside, which Gonzalez Vazquez were not his family’s fireworks.

The family included two adults and their six children. Seven extended family members also lived in the house.

A teacher at Lilian Larson elementary school heard about the fire and started a Go Fund Me account.

It’s raised over $15,000 dollars to help the family find clothing, furniture, household items and a new place to live.