Fatal Crash 7.01.2020

The CHP identifies the four young people killed in a car crash on Neal Springs road Monday night.

The driver is identified as 22-year-old Kegin Dakota York of Creston. The passengers are 22-year-old Taylan Perez of Paso Robles, 23-year-old Shelby Biaggini of Bend, Oregon (Shelby recently relocated to the north county) and 21-year-old Karen Montes-Cabrera of Paso Robles.

The four were killed when the driver crashed into an oak tree on Neal Springs road, just east of Deer View lane.

The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to the crash to contact the CHP’s Templeton office.