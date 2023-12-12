Fatal Crash on Highway 1 – 12.12.2023

The California Highway Patrol has released a statement of the crash that took place on highway 1 yesterday just south of Hearst Castle.

71-year-old Mark R. Seidel was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on the northbound lane at around 8 in the morning. CHP says that traffic was light and the roadway was in excellent conditions, but for an unknown reason, Mr. Seidel turned right and off the northbound lane. Seidel’s vehicle then crashed into an unoccupied drum roller, spiraling out of control and eventually coming to rest after crashing through a barbed wire cattle fence.

CHP says Seidel was not wearing his seatbelt, and the crash resulted in fatal injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but there is no indication of distracted driving or impairment.