Federal Grants For SLO Addressing Homelessness 12.12.2023

Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office released a statement regarding two federal grants that will support homeless assistance programs on the central coast.

The grants total to around 260 thousand dollars, with 107 thousand going to San Luis Obispo county, and $159,000 to Ventura county. San Luis Obispo count’s communications program manager said: “The county… recognizes the issue of homelessness as a paramount concern, and the continued federal investment is poised to make a difference in our community.”

The grants are administered through the emergency solutions grant program from the US department of housing and urban development.