The CHP released the name of a man who died after his pick up truck plunged over the side of highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

The vehicle fell 300 feet down a steep hillside and ended up in the Cuyama river.

The victim is 54 Juan Albinedaduarte of Grover Beach.

The accident occurred 8:30 Monday morning.

The Grover Beach man was driving a 2007 Nissan armada.

The CHP is still investigating that fatal crash.