Felony DUI, Hit & Run in Paso Robles 01.24.2024

DUI Hit and Run press release

The Paso Robles police department responded to a traffic collision on Monday night.

The incident occurred at Creston road and Cedarwood drive. Before officers arrived on the scene, the suspect vehicle attempted to flee.

The suspect was pulled over by an officer that was en route. He was found to be intoxicated and identified as 47-year-old Nicacio Antonio Mendoza of Paso Robles. He was arrested for felony DUI and felony hit and run. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.

The other 2 parties in this incident received non-life-threatening injuries, and were transported to a local hospital and subsequently released after treatment.