Paso School Board Votes to Expand Dual Immersion Program 01.24.2024

The District Advisory Committee presented its findings and recommendations to the Paso Robles school board last night.

The DAC’s recommendations focused on the future of the dual immersion program, saying that due to time constraints, they were unable to follow through with the other two priorities. The dual immersion recommendations involved moving it to Pifer, keeping it at Georgia Brown, or moving it to one of the district’s middle schools.

After discussion, the Paso school board voted on a motion to occupy the 36th street campus only for the remainder of this year. Further studies will be done for what can be done to the campus. Starting the 2024-25 school year, all elementary schools will be reconfigured to be K-6. No more funds will be spent on the temporary campus. Staff was also instructed to return to the board with information on which middle school would best house the dual immersion program, with the other middle school housing 7th and 8th graders.

The board voted 6 – 1 in this decision, with trustee Sondra Williams dissenting.