Final Cal Poly Basketball Paso Robles Day This Saturday 01.17.2024

The final Paso Robles day of the winter season for Cal Poly basketball is this Saturday, January 20th.

Paso Robles Day allows city residents to obtain free tickets for Cal Poly basketball home games by registering online at: gopoly.com.

Tickets are registered under an individual’s name, and can be picked up at the day of the event. There are currently no restrictions to the number of tickets that can be requested.

The women’s basketball team will host Bakersfield in San Luis Obispo. Currently, they are ranked third in the big west conference.