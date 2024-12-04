Final Election Results Update Released by Clerk-Recorder’s Office 12.04.2024

The county clerk recorder’s office has released its final election results and unprocessed ballot report. According to the report, a total of 153,432 ballots were processed in San Luis Obispo county.

For Paso Robles, city council: Kris Beal, Steve Gregory, and Fred Strong have won their respective races. Fred Strong ran unopposed.

In Atascadero’s city council: Seth Peek and Mark Dariz have won the two open seats on city council. Charles Borbeau ran for mayor unopposed.

In the Paso Robles school board: Nathan Williams, Laurene D. McCoy, Leo Castillo and Kenney Enney won their races.

In Atascadero, the three open seats will go to: Joey Arnold, Corinne Kuhnle, and Jodi M. Taylor.

In Templeton’s school district: Matt Allison, Ted Dubost, and Cheryl Parks will take the three open seats.

The half percent sales tax extension in Paso Robles, measure I-24 is set to pass.

L-24’s sales tax extension in Atascadero is set to pass as well.

M-24, appointing Atascadero’s treasurer, will not pass.