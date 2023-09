At around 9:15 am yesterday morning, a fire alarm in the San Luis Obispo county government center went off.

The building was promptly evacuated, including the county board of supervisors and meeting attendees.

The San Luis Obispo city fire department arrived about 15 minutes later at around 9:30 am, and found no signs of smoke or fire. The fire alarm was reset, and the board of supervisors meeting resumed as of 9:45 am.