Wisconsin Protest/Riot 6.25.2020

In Madison, Wisconsin, a black lives matter crowd tore down statues and attacked a state legislator. The governor says he is ready to activate the National Guard to protect state properties. The protesters tore down statues commemorating an abolitionist and women’s rights activist. They threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building. They also attacked a state senator.

It started when a protester entered a restaurant across the street from the capital with a baseball bat on his shoulder. Devenore Johnson talked through a megaphone while walking round the restaurants outdoor patio. Johnson paced through the restaurant’s interior with the bat on his shoulder, saying disturbing things and talking about God and the police.

Five officers later apprehended him and carried him to a squad car after he resisted arrest. Later 2-300 people gathered in the streets and demanded Johnson’s release. That’s when the rioting and violence began.

One of the statues toppled during their rioting was a statue of civil war Colonel Hans Christian Heg. He was an anti-slavery activist who fought for the union and died from injuries sustained during the battle of Chickamauga. The black lives matter crowd toppled the statue, decapitated it and dragged it into a lake.