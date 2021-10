An oil spill off the coast of Hunting Beach is polluting the water in the wetlands Talbert Marsh.

The oil company says the pipe line which leaked the crude was shot down, but at least 126 thousand gallons of crude spilled into the ocean. The pipeline runs from an oil platform operated by beta operating company.

No comment on the spill from San Luis Obispo county supervisor Bruce Gibson, who worked for Chevron for many years as an oil company geologist.