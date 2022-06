Fire damaged a home off highway 41 near Atascadero.

The fire started around 11:22 yesterday morning. Vegetation surrounding the home caught fire, but that was a small fire. It scorched a plot of grass that was about 50 by 100 feet in size.

Cal Fire extinguished the fire at 1:30.

The house is still standing, but sustained major damage. 25% of the exterior and 50% of the interior are damaged.