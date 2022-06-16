Traffic Way Road Work 06.16.2022

Roadwork on Traffic Way in Atascadero will close the off-ramp from SB 101 overnight tonight.

Souza construction has a contract with the city of Atascadero to repave and improve the roadway on Traffic Way under 101. They are also repaving Traffic Way alley way. That is the alley that runs behind Whiskey and June, Atrium Mercantile and Hope Chest Emporium. That alley parallels 101 behind the buildings facing El Camino Real.

The Traffic Way off-ramp will close around 7:00 tonight and reopen around 6:00 tomorrow morning. Motorists may take the Morro road/41off-ramp to access destinations in the north end of downtown Atascadero.