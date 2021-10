Those fire fighting planes and helicopters traveling over the north county the last two days have been fighting a ten-acre fire on the Cuesta grade. The fire started Sunday evening and burned over night.

Caltrans closed one northbound lane of 101 Sunday night.

Fire officials said it had the potential to burn 100 acres.

A lot of air tankers and helicopter refueled at Paso Robles airport during suppression efforts Sunday and Monday.