Fires 6.17.2020

Avila fire 6.17.20

The firefighters battling the Avila fire reported yesterday morning the fire was 20% contained. It’s burned about 400 acres, but no structures.

Air tankers and helicopters, some operating out of Paso Robles had a major impact in controlling that fire. We should get an update on the progress later today.

FIRE IN SANTA MARGARITA 6.17.20

Firefighters responded yesterday afternoon to a fire burning near Pozo road outside Santa Margarita. Fire fighters call it the Riata fire.

They responded at 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

The fire was burning in the 5900 block of west Pozo road. Firefighters said it has a potential of growing to 50 acres.