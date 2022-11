Today is the first Friday of November. Which means it’s First Friday in Atascadero.

That was a celebration before the covid shutdown, but Terrie Banish says tonight First Friday returns to downtown Atascadero.

Tonight, Unfinished Business will play at the plaza next to La Plaza. That’s just off El Camino Real across from the sunken gardens in downtown Atascadero.

And it’s free. And free parking, too.