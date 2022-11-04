Other Stories This Friday 11.04.2022

The driver of a stolen truck led Paso Robles police on a chase through the city before leaving town on highway 46 and escaping. Police tried to initiate a traffic stop around 2 Wednesday afternoon. The driver drove through the city towards Linne road, then circled back towards Union road and drove westbound on highway 46. He started driving on the wrong side of the highway. Police called off the chase because of the danger and the driver escaped.

Wednesday, a water main broke in San Luis and a city truck got stuck inside in the hole it created in Calle Lupita. Yesterday, a water main broke in Paso Robles on Spring street near the downtown city park. Crews dug down and repaired the problem around four yesterday afternoon.

A Tesla owner drove his electric car into the ocean in Carpenteria. He drove the Tesla onto the beach, which is illegal. He got stuck in the sand, and then the tide came in. Santa Barbara county sheriff’s deputies advised the Tesla owner, “You need to get your Tesla out of the ocean.” The Tesla owner said he hoped to find an electric tow truck to remove his vehicle from the surf.