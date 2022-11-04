In Local Sports 11.04.2022

The play-offs begin Friday night for North County high school football teams.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Sanger to take on the Sanger Apaches Friday night. Sanger was 4-1 in league play. They’re seeded 8th in the play-offs. The Bearcats are seeded 9th. The winner of Friday’s play-off game plays #1 seeded Central Valley Christian, which is undefeated at 10-0. CVC has a bye this week, so their coaching staff may be watching this game between the Bearcats and Apaches in Sanger Friday night.

Templeton is the only North County team with a home game tonight. The Eagles host Roosevelt High School out of Fresno. That team has some big lineman. Some weigh well over 300 pounds. Templeton hopes to bounce back after a loss at San Luis Obispo with a play-off win against the Roosevelt Rough Riders.

The Atascadero Greyhounds have a bye Friday night. Next Thursday, Atascadero will host the winner of a game between Santa Maria and Madera South. Next week, all the play-off games will be played on Thursday, because Friday is Veterans’ Day.

That CIF Central Section Division V bracket includes five Ocean League teams. Atascadero, Templeton, Pioneer Valley, Morro Bay, and Santa Maria are all in that bracket. The Greyhounds are seeded #2. Templeton is #8. Bishop Union High School is seeded #1 in Division V, so they will host each game they play. That could be a long road trip in the future for Pioneer Valley, Templeton or Atascadero. The Bishop Broncos are undefeated at 9-0.

Thursday night in the playoffs, the San Luis Obispo Tigers lost to the Mission Oak Hawks 30-25. Thus, the Tigers are eliminated from the play-offs.