Flash flood warning and a fatality yesterday. The warning was in effect until 5:45 this morning.

Yesterday, a motorist drove into flood waters near San Marcos road just north of Paso Robles. A five year old child, Kyle Doan, was swept away in the flood water. Police helicopters circled the area looking for the child yesterday afternoon just south of San Miguel.

Another person died near Avila Beach after a vehicle was caught in flood water along Avila Beach drive.