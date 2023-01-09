North County Weather 01.09.2023

Windy with rain today, heavy at times this morning. Potential for flooding in some areas. Highs near 60, SSW winds 20-30 miles per hour.

Tonight, rain showers with a steady, soaking rain. Potential for heavy rain. Lows near 50. Southerly winds increasing to 20-30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, rain, with possible thunderstorms. Highs near 54. WSW winds10-20 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. Rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with about six tenths of an inch on Saturday. They’re predicting about six inches of rain to fall in the north county this week. We’ll get about four and a half inches of that today.