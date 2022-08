A special flyover event Saturday at north coast piers.

Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will leave Estrella Warbirds Museum at Paso Robles airport at 11 Saturday morning and fly over the Cayucos pier around 11:20, then the San Simeon pier around 11:25 before returning to Paso Robles.

On board the World War II era military transport plane will be a dozen military veterans.

Two from World War II.

Two from Korea.

And eight who served in the Vietnam War.