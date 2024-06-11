Former SLO Business Owner Sentenced For Embezzlement 6.11.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that 53-year-old Andrea Ruth Bowengardner of Burbank has been sentenced to felony probation and 1,040 hours of community service work.

This follows a pleas of no contest on March 27th to three felony counts of embezzlement, and one felony count of passing a check with insufficient funds.

The DA’s office says that Bowengardner owned and operated Timeless Treasures in San Luis Obispo from 2016 to 2019. The DA’s office says her many co-signers to the property never received payment for items which Bowengardner sold.

Bowengardner has been ordered to pay restitution to 69 victims, totaling around $338 thousand.

If Bowengardner violates her probation, she faces a maximum sentence of five years confinement.