Four deer found dead on a ranch near Pozo after the storm Sunday night. The deer may have been struck by lightning.

Biologists removed the carcasses of the buck and three does. Biologists will examine them.

Mathew Gil of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says they weren’t poisoned or shot illegally.

Brandon Swanson is a San Luis Obispo biologists with CDFW. He is helping with the investigation.

The deer were found near an orchard fence at a home in Paso Robles.