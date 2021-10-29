Other Stories This Friday 10.29.2021

Highway one remains closed after a rock and mud slide blocked part of the roadway Monday morning. Often, mud slides occur a few days after heavy rain, and that’s what happened in Big Sur. Crews are working on the road way now. It’s closed between Ragged Point and Gorda. It should reopen next week, if all goes as planned.

The roadwork continues on 46 east, east of Paso Robles. They’re working on the eastbound lanes between Geneseo road and Almond drive, but they’ll knock off early this afternoon. A short construction work day on Friday at that location.

This is a sign of the times. A staffing shortage has forced the San Luis Obispo Sinsheimer pool to reduce it’s operating hours. The city can’t hire enough lifeguards. The city is actively recruiting lifeguards. But hours will be limited at the pool through the month of November because of the shortage.