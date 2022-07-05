Paso Robles Police & Fight in the Park 07.05.2022

Saturday night, Paso Robles police broke up a fight at the downtown city park involving about 20 juveniles.

One 12-year-old boy sustained a broken jaw. He was transported to a local hospital.

A 14-year-old male juvenile was arrested for felony battery and booked at juvenile services center in San Luis Obispo.

Police say the brawl stemmed from a series of altercations between the two juveniles involved.

Because they’re under the age of 18, their names were not released.

The Paso Robles police department is asking anyone with information to call them at (805) 237-6464.