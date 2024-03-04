Paso City Council Meeting Tomorrow on Parking Program 03.04.2024

The Paso Robles city council will be meeting tomorrow night at 6:30.

On the council’s agenda is the second reading for re-establishing the downtown parking program. Council revised the ordinance and introduced its first reading in its meeting on February 20, 2024. Modifications to the program include establishing a range of parking rates from $1 to $5 per hour, requiring modification of the rates to be approved by city council.

Ordinances take effect 30 days after approval. Staff is recommending the city also approve a resolution to reauthorize the senior parking permits and offer credits and reimbursements to eligible seniors, which will take effect immediately if adopted.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.