21-year-old Kayonie Mendibles of Fresno pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the 2020 death of Marion Jeanine Vore, according to the county DA’s office.

The 2020 murder occurred late afternoon in November, and Mendibles faces 25 years to life in prison for his conviction.

He is scheduled to be sentenced January 9th in department 1 of the San Luis Obispo superior court.