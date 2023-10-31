Intent to Recall Issued to Supervisor Bruce Gibson 10.31.2023

Bruce Gibson Recall Press Release

District 2 supervisor of San Luis Obispo county, Bruce Gibson, has been served an official intent to recall letter.

The letter was submitted to the county clerk recorder’s office, and a copy was also delivered to Bruce Gibson at his home in Cayucos on Friday afternoon by the Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

The committee states “years of misconduct, abuse of power, and betrayal of the public trust” are driving factors. The committee will need to gather around 7,500 signatures for the recall to successfully appear on the March ballot.

If the recall is successful, Bruce Gibson’s replacement will be appointed by governor Gavin Newsom, as part of assembly bill 2584 that was signed into law in 2022.