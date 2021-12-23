Friends of the Library 12.23.2021

The Friends of the Paso Robles Library has a “Backroom Bookstore” operating in the Gatherings Upscale Boutique at 1335 Park Street in Paso Robles.

Because of the COVID shutdown, the Friends of the Library have been unable to hold their book sales, so they are selling their books at discounted prices at the Backroom Bookstore in the Gatherings.

The books are all in good to new condition. Many have never been read or even opened. Hardbacks are $3. Paperbacks are $1 or $2. DVD’s are $3.

The Gatherings is open 11-5 Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Friday is open from 11-7:00 on Fridays.

Proceeds from the Backroom Bookstore go to the Paso Robles Library.