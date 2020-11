Cal Poly releases it’s football games for the 2021 spring schedule.

The season opens February 27th with a home game against Southern Utah.

March 6th, they host UC Davis. Then March 13th, they travel to Missoula to take on Montana.

The host the Northern Arizona Lumber Jacks on March 27th.

Then travel to Portland to take on the Portland State Vikings on April 3rd.

The Mustangs finish the delayed season in Cheney, Washington April 10th against Eastern Washington.