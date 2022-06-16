Gay Pride Day Coming to North County 06.16.2022

Gay Pride Day is coming to the north county this month, which is Pride month.

Tonight in Atascadero, an LGBTQ pride event will be held at Street Side Ale House in downtown Atascadero. The party will be held on the festive, rainbow-decorated back patio of the Street Side.

Then there will be a Paso Pride event in the downtown city park on Friday and Saturday, June 24th and 25th.

There will be a Chalk and Talk at the downtown park gazebo Friday from 6-8 followed by be an after party, as the gays go galavanting around Paso Robles.

Saturday, June 25th, there will be a Little Gay Brunch at 840 13th street in Paso Robles. The flyers say, Fun For The Whole Family.