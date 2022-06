Major league baseball,

The Padres pounded the Cubs 19-5 yesterday.

The Dodgers beat the Angels 4-1.

The Red Sox over Oakland 10-1.

The Royals beat the Angels 3-2.

The Yankees beat the Rays 4-3.

Game six in the NBA playoffs tonight.

The Golden State Warriors at the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors lead the Best of Seven series 3-2.