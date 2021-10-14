Ginger Lee Mankins Gets Ten Years 10.14.2021

A former bookkeeper gets ten years in state prison for six counts of felony embezzlement.

56-year-old Ginger Lee Mankins admitted to stealing more than one half million dollars from two agriculture companies in the Arroyo Grande area. The embezzlement occured between 2008 and 2017. Superior court judge Jacquelyn Duffy described her actions as a “tremendous loss and violation of trust.”

So, Ginger Lee Mankins is sentenced to ten years in state prison. And she’s ordered to repay the money she stole. The specific amount will be determined by the court at a hearing set for January 12th.