Other Supervisorial Elections 10.14.2021

In other districts, Stacy Korsgaden is running again in the third district. Stacy has scheduled a fundraiser for Sunday October 24th at Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach. Stacy lost a very close election to incumbent Adam Hill. That was shortly before Hill took his own life with a drug overdose-suicide. Hill was being investigated by the FBI for taking bribes from a cannabis magnate.

Helios Dayspring pleaded guilty to paying Hill at least $32 thousand dollars in bribes in exchange for his votes on cannabis issues before the board of supervisors. Dayspring also admitted trying to bribe Arroyo Grande’s mayor, but mayor John Shoals refused to take the money. The FBI investigation continues in that case.

Others may be implicated. so far, the FBI has not reported any wrong doing by Adam Hill’s friend and collaborator on the board, supervisor Bruce Gibson. The former Chevron oil geologist is also running for re-election.

So far, there have been no accusations against former San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon, although she was a strong proponent of cannabis and approved Dayspring’s cannabis retail store in San Luis. Harmon recently resigned as mayor and relocated to Santa Cruz.