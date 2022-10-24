Other Stories This Monday 10.24.2022

The CHP identifies a man killed in a single car crash on highway 46 Thursday night. He’s 33-year-old Anthony Bracket of Visalia. Just before eight Thursday night, his SUV left the road and overturned several times on highway 46 near Shandon.

A tour bus at Hearst Castle leaked hot radiator fluid from a rear engine, which injured nine passengers Saturday afternoon. State parks supervising ranger Sgt. Sean Lia said the injuries were minor.

Several dozen people turned out for a vigil at Cal Poly to honor the memory of Kristin Smart, who disappeared from the campus in 1996. Last week, former Cal Poly student Paul Flores was found guilty of her murder. Sentencing will be December 9th. Flores is expected to get 25 years to life.

San Luis Obispo police are looking for suspects who robbed and assaulted another visitor at the downtown SLO Farmer’s Market on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 9.15 Thursday evening. Camera’s caught the suspects on surveillance video, but they have not yet been identified. They’re dressed like gang members.