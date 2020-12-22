Governor Gavin Newsom 12.22.2020

In his address from quarantine yesterday, governor Gavin Newsom talked about extending the stay at home order impacting the north county as part of the southern California region. Although there are empty ICU beds in San Luis Obispo county, there are none in southern California or the San Joaquin valley.

Regarding extending his stay-at-home order, the governor defers to his medical expert, Dr. Gahli. Dr. Gahli says his office will make a determination next week based on the number of available ICU beds and other factors. Right now there are no available beds in southern California. Unfortunately, that region includes San Luis Obispo county.

So next week, we may learn that the stay at home order has been extended for another month, despite the fact there are ICU beds available at our local hospitals. Newsom also has a Christmas message for you. He warns people against gathering as they did on Thanksgiving. Governor Gavin Newsom speaking yesterday from his quarantine isolation after his exposure to someone with the coronavirus.