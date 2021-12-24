Greenwell Parole 12.24.2021

San Luis Obispo county district attorney Dan Dow sends a letter to governor Gavin Newsom asking him to reverse a recent decision.

That decision was to grant parole suitability to one of the young men who killed 15-year-old Dysteny Myers of Santa Maria back in 2010.

Back in 2010, the 20-year-old Jason Greenwell pled guilty to murder of Dysteny Myers. He was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Three others convicted in the murder are serving life without parole.

Greenwell remains in prison in Chico during the 150 day review process for his imminent release.