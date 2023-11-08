Grover Beach Breaks Ground For Homeless Shelter 11.08.2023

The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition broke ground on Monday for a non-congregate shelter.

The shelter will be 30 cabins intended to reduce homelessness in the county, located at 955 South Fourth street. The shelter is scheduled to open early next year.

As part of the program for the cabins, tenants live in their cabin for 90 days as a case manager provides them with assistance in finding permanent housing and other resources they may need. Tenants are able to get 30-day extensions to their stay if they are following their case plan.

According to Grover Beach mayor Karen Bright, this resembles the cabins for change program in Grover Beach, which has transitioned 81% of the program’s participants into permanent housing.