New 55+ Homes Announced in Paso Robles 11.08.2023

As part of the Viñedo development project in Paso Robles, Shea Homes has announced that it plans to build around 413 single-family homes in a planned community for ages 55 and over.

The Viñedo project is located on Linne road just off Fontana road and Hanson road. The 413 homes announced are called Nevina, and are part of the larger 1200 properties that will be part of the Viñedo parcel that was first announced in 2019.

Shea Homes has further said that it will be holding information sessions in December, and sales are expected to start in spring 2024.