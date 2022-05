The Grover Beach police department is asking for help in identifying two suspects who broke into a Vons grocery store on May 11th and stole several thousand dollars worth of alcohol.

The two men forced entry into the back storage room of the Grand Avenue grocery store around nine Tuesday evening. The pair stole the alcohol and fled.

The police department has photos of the two men walking through the store.

You can view the photo on the Grover Beach police department website.