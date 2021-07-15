Guerrero Identified as Shooter 7.15.2021

Paso Robles police identify a suspect in a fatal shooting which occurred last October at a Spring street liquor store.

Jose Dejesus Campoverde Guerrero is accused of killing a 22-year-old Hanford man in the parking lot of J n J’s Liquor at 3355 Spring street. The shooting occurred on October 15th of last year. Police say the suspect was last known to live in Creston. They say he has fled to Mexico.

When they arrived, police found Oliver Nungaray dead in the parking lot of the store.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing.