A portion of Halcyon road’s shoulder collapsed as a result of the new year’s weekend storms, causing the road to be closed for reconstruction.

The county public works department announced that Halcyon road is now open post repairs. The department says work included reconstruction of the downslope embankment, replacing the damaged roadway, and installing a new curb to prevent water from eroding the slope again.

The road has been closed for about a week to allow crews to make repairs.