Kristin Smart’s Family Files Lawsuit Against Cal Poly 01.19.2024

Kristin Smart’s family has filed a lawsuit against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and wrongful death.

The lawsuit alleges that while Smart was murdered over 27 years ago, the family did not begin to understand the multitude of failings by Cal Poly until May of 2023, where the university’s president issued an apology to the family.

The lawsuit alleges that Cal Poly did not pursue a missing case promptly, did not interview witnesses timely, did not seal the primary suspect’s dorm room as a crime scene, allowed the room to be sanitized and cleaned before it was searched and did not search the suspect’s room until sixteen days after Kristin disappeared.

The Smart family has not requested a specific amount in damage for the lawsuit, and requested the amount be proven in the trial.