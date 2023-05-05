John Peschong Re-election Announcement 05.05.2023

Supervisor John Peschong announces he’s running for re-election.

In announcing his campaign, Peschong states and I quote: “San Luis Obispo county faces significant challenges, including an increase in crime and a worsening homelessness crisis. I believe we need steady, tested leadership on the board of supervisors that will support law enforcement and address homelessness with compassion and accountability. I am excited to continue that work and preserve north county as the special and unique place we all have the privilege of calling home.”

Peschong has a long and growing list of key local endorsements, including sheriff Ian Parkinson, district attorney Dan Dow, and county assessor Tom Bordonaro. Peschong was first elected to the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors in 2016 and reelected in 2020. John and his family reside in Templeton. He is running for reelection in District 1, comprised of the city of Paso Robles as well as the communities of Templeton, Adelaida, Roblar, Heritage Ranch, Oak Shores, San Miguel, Shandon, Cholame and Whitley Gardens.