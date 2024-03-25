Heather Moreno Wins The District 5 Supervisor Race 03.25.2024

The county clerk recorder’s office released another elections update for the March 5th primary on Friday at around noon.

The update and the unprocessed ballot report indicates that Heather Moreno is the likely victor for the district 5 supervisor race. Moreno’s lead has once again widened with 56.65% of the votes to Funk’s 43.55%, a gap of around 2,226 votes.

An unprocessed ballots report by the clerk recorder’s office says that only 1,136 ballots are left to be processed, indicating that Moreno is the clear victor.

The next update from the clerk-recorder’s office will be Wednesday, March 27th by 6 pm.