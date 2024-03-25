Paso PD Investigate Assault with a Deadly Weapon Incident 03.25.2024

Press Release Assault with Deadly Weapon

The Paso Robles police department responded to a report of a physical altercation on the 1900 block of Riverside avenue on Friday, March 22nd, a release said.

The release goes on to say that the department found a 29-year-old male victim with moderate head injuries on the ground, likely caused by being struck by a vehicle. The suspect and suspect vehicle had fled the scene before officers arrived.

The department also says they contacted a juvenile near the victim, who was found to be in possession of an unloaded 9mm handgun, determined to be stolen from another state. The juvenile was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm and booked at the San Luis Obispo county juvenile detention center, while the 29-year-old male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles police department.