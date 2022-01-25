Heidi Harmon 01.25.2022

Meanwhile, former San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon is having her own problems. After the FBI began its investigation into cannabis operator Helios Dayspring bribing San Luis Obispo county and city officials including supervisor Adam Hill, Harmon resigned as mayor of San Luis and moved to Santa Cruz where she accepted a job with an energy company. But she posted podcasts describing her frustration finding a charging station for her electric car. It was a long day for Harmon, but she did find a charging station for her electric car. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be fully charged until 7:30 at night.

The former San Luis mayor says part of the problem is the apps that tell you where to find a charging station. Former San Luis mayor Heidi Harmon got stuck in San Jose, trying to find a charging station, so she could attend an energy rally in the bay area.