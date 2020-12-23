Hendry Killed in Accident Near Harmony 12.23.2020

The CHP identifies the Paso Robles woman killed early Monday morning in an accident on the coast near Harmony. She’s 34-year-old Tanya Corrine Hendry.

Hendry worked as a bartender and artist at the Hatch Rotisserie and Bar in Paso Robles.

She was killed early Monday while riding in an all terrain vehicle. The driver of the ATV drove the vehicle off a cliff and it landed in the ocean.

Two other occupants of the ATV were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with moderate and minor injuries.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence. She also faces charges of vehicular manslaughter. Her court date is set for February 3rd.